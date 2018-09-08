Home Nation

Rakbar Khan lynching: Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja says 'gaurakshaks' will challenges police chargesheet

Rakbar Khan was killed on the intervening night of July 20-21 in Lalawandi village of Ramgarh after being beaten up by a mob on suspicion of cow smuggling.

Published: 08th September 2018 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gyan Dev Ahuja

Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja (File | ANI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: A 25-page chargesheet filed by the police on Friday in the Rakbar lynching case has created a fresh controversy with the local Ramgarh BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja saying that 'gaurakshaks' will challenge it in the court as "it does not say a word" about "cow smugglers" and the policemen charged with dereliction of duty.

Rakbar Khan was killed on the intervening night of July 20-21 in Lalawandi village of Ramgarh after being beaten up by a mob on suspicion of cow smuggling. Later Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria had said that the victim seemed to have died in police custody.

A badly injured Rakbar was taken to a police station from where he was shifted to a hospital after over three hours of the incident. He was later declared brought dead.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate's court of Alwar on July 24 had ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident and referred the case to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Rajgarh, for investigation.

Ahuja on Saturday termed the chargesheet as one-sided for it "fails" to mention about the suspended cops, and the cow smugglers.

"This fraud chargesheet shall be taken to court by local gaurakshaks," he said. "Some people from Ramgarh have called me to discuss legal affairs, but as am out of town, they will take the case to court," he said.

"The chargesheet is injustice to those innocents who have been held accused for their only mistake was that they alerted the police and got the cow smugglers arrested, said Ahuja."

The chargesheet says three persons -- Paramjeet Singh, Dharmednra Yadav and Naresh -- have been booked under Section 302 for murder, Section 323 (causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

On Saturday Ashok Chouhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Alwar, said that as the police's role is under investigation, their role is not mentioned in the chargesheet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rakbar Khan lynching Gyan dev ahuja Rakbar Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality