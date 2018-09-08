Home Nation

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in depression, doctors may seek psychiatric help

Issuing the medical bulletin of Lalu Prasad Yadav, RIMS Director RK Srivastava late Friday evening, said his blood sugar and blood pressure were still on the higher side and he had mild depression

Published: 08th September 2018 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Lalu Prasad Yadav 

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, currently admitted at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, is suffering from depression to treat which the doctors may take the help of psychiatrists.

Issuing the medical bulletin of the RJD Chief, RIMS Director RK Srivastava late in the evening on Friday, said that his blood sugar and blood pressure were still on the higher side.

"The RJD Chief was behaving abnormal since last Saturday following which the doctors examined him and found symptoms of mild depression following which they informed me about that," said Srivastava.

During the examination, vitamin D was also found to be on the lower side along with a swelling in his leg due to which he was not able to walk properly, he added.

"Presently he is under observation, we will seek psychiatric help from the experts available in RIMS itself and take further course of action as suggested by them," said the Director.

All reports in this regard have been sent to the Superintendent of Birsa Munda Central Jail, he added. The Director also said that the doctors were in a regular touch with the the doctors at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai and were updating them from time to time, he added.

Notably, the RJD Chief was shifted to the paying ward of RIMS on Wednesday after he complained  of uneasiness in the cardiac ward of the Super Specialty Wing citing poor hygiene, mosquito menace and  the barking of dogs.

Prasad has been convicted and sentenced imprisonment in three fodder scam cases by Special CBI Courts in Ranchi.

