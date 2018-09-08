Shiv Sena seeks PM Modi's response on Pakistan Army Chief's remark on Kashmir

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: The Shiv Sena on Saturday raised a sharp objection to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's instigating remark about India and rebuked the central government for not taking any firm steps with regard to the neighbouring country.

In their editorial mouthpiece, Saamana, the Shiv Sena said that Islamabad's double face was clearly revealed when, on one hand, Pakistan's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about peace, and on the other hand, the Army Chief asked his troops to "avenge the blood of its soldiers being shed on the border".

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the editorial asked whether "the man with the 56-inch chest would retaliate to the remark made by the Pakistani Army chief."

It further claimed that despite multiple such remarks, ceasefire violations, and terrorist attacks, the Indian government did "nothing except making statements."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the government at the Centre, criticises former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru whenever the issues of China, Pakistan, and Kashmir are raised. But even they did not take any step against the neighbouring country," the editorial further read.

On Friday, General Bajwa, while addressing the Defence Day function in Islamabad, had lauded Pakistani troops over their sacrifices for their nation.

"I laud the people of Kashmir who have stood firm in such testing times. Our nation will not forget our troops who laid down their lives for this nation. We will avenge the blood of our soldiers being shed on the border," he said, while adding that Pakistan had learned a lot from the 1965 and 1971 wars and developed its defence system based on the same.

In contradiction, the Pakistan Prime Minister, at the same event, reiterated his goal of achieving peace along the border.

In his first speech after being elected as the prime minister, the cricketer-turned-politician had said that he would like to have good relations with India and work to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.