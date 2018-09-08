Two IED recovered on outskirts of Ranchi

By IANS

RANCHI: Two improvised explosive device bombs were recovered on outskirts of Ranchi on Saturday, police said.

It said the two IEDs were recovered during a search operation by security forces at Basukota jungle located under Tamar police station of Ranchi.

The IEDs were defused by the bomb disposal squad.

The police suspect the Maoist rebels had planted the IEDs to target security forces.

On September 6, 33 IED bombs were recovered in Giridih district in a joint operation of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force.