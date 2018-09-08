Home Nation

UN postal agency to issue special Diwali stamp next month

The United Nations Postal Administration will issue a New York special event sheet on October 19 to commemorate the Indian festival.

Published: 08th September 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Diwali3

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The UN postal agency will issue special stamps here next month to commemorate the festival of Diwali.

The United Nations Postal Administration will issue a New York special event sheet on October 19 to commemorate the Indian festival.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is the joyous and popular festival of lights, which is celebrated in India and across the world by followers of many faiths, the UN agency said.

The sheet in the denomination of USD 1.15 contains ten stamps and tabs featuring festive lights and the symbolic lamps known as diyas'.

The background of the sheet features the United Nations Headquarters building illuminated with the message of Happy Diwali to celebrate the spirit of the festival.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin welcomed the announcement with a tweet, Nice Diwali gift from @unstamps coming next month. The United States Postal Service (USPS) had in October 2016 launched a commemorative stamp in honour of the festival of Diwali.

The USPS Diwali stamp became a reality after seven-years long efforts and advocacy by the Indian-American community and several Congressional resolutions by influential American lawmakers such as Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UN postal agency Diwali stamp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farhan Akhtar’s new English track ‘Rearview Mirror’ out
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality