Home Nation

Youth killed by gunmen in Srinagar was active militant

The police said the slain person has been identified as Asif Nazir Dar of Panzgam Awantipora in Pulwama district.

Published: 08th September 2018 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

For representational purposes

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that the youth killed by unidentified gunmen on Saturday in Hazratbal area of Srinagar city was an active militant of the Islamic State.

The police said the slain person has been identified as Asif Nazir Dar of Panzgam Awantipora in Pulwama district.

"One pistol along with one magazine was recovered from him. According to sources, he was an active member of the IS. Unidentified gunmen had shot and killed this person in Hazratbal area of Srinagar," the police said.

An identity card was recovered from the slain person, which lead the police to believe that he was Ishfaq Ahmad, a student of the Islamic University.

The Islamic University, however, denied that the slain person was their student.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, unidentified gunmen killed an activist of a Hurriyat group led by Syed Ali Geelani in Bomai area of Sopore town.

The activist, Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani, had been recently released from jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srinagar Srinagar militant Srinagar militant killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality