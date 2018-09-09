Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Maoists strike terror, thrash 12 villagers in Dantewada and abduct six

Dantewada is among the worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.

Published: 09th September 2018 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/AP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Maoists brutally thrashed around two dozen villagers, suspecting them to be police informers, in a kangaroo court organised in the forested terrain of Kuakonda block in strife-torn Dantewada district, about 450 km south of Raipur.

Later, they abducted six villagers from Kidriras village, presuming them to be police supporters.

“Nearly twenty rebels led by Maoist leader Gundadhur and Malangir area committee member Pradeep stormed into the villages of Fulpad, Kidriras and nearby hamlets and organised a jan adalat — their way of on-the-spot trial — inside the jungle and battered the inhabitants of the villages after handpicking them. The condition of 11 is stated to be serious”, a villager told the police, who took the injured to a hospital for treatment.

The injured villagers were initially hesitant to seek treatment in a hospital fearing the rebels.

“The Naxals have also warned us not to seek any help from the police”, said a critically injured Kuma Podiami. The police, who had to convince the villagers to get treatment, arranged an ambulance to take the injured to the district hospital.

“There is a report of six villagers being taken away by the Naxalites. Several tribals were cruelly beaten up. After getting the information, we assisted in getting those injured admitted in a hospital. The Maoists are terribly frustrated at losing their cadres who are surrendering or have been arrested, and are also failing to keep up their mass support. They are cowards and are behaving ruthlessly towards innocent people”, the Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallav told TNIE.

The Naxalites have lost over ninety cadres during encounters with security forces this year in Chhattisgarh.

The security forces have launched a search operation to trace the abducted villagers. Dantewada is among the worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Maoists Dantewada Sukma Naxals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality