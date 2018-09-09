Home Nation

Congress calls 'Bharat bandh' on Monday against fuel price hike

Congress leader Ajay Maken said the party wants petrol and diesel to be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which would decrease the price by Rs 15-18.

Image used for representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday to protest against the steep rise in diesel and petrol prices and the falling value of the rupee against the dollar.

He said there should be an immediate reduction in central excise duty and excessive VAT in the states.

About 20 political parties are participating in the protest, Maken told the media.

He said the Centre had earned Rs 11 lakh crore in the last four years through excise duty on fuel and this money was taken from the common man to fill the government's coffers.

