Diesel price: Truckers warn of strike

An association of truck operators has warned of taking ‘strong action’ if the government does not listen to their request of bringing down diesel price.

Published: 09th September 2018 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

A customer makes payment at a petrol pump in New Delhi on Saturday. Petrol price reached B80.44 per litre in the National Capital | SHEKHAR YADAV

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An association of truck operators has warned of taking ‘strong action’ if the government does not listen to their request of bringing down diesel price. “We are really disappointed by the way the government is increasing the price of diesel. From the beginning of the May 2014, the government did not pass on the benefit of plummeting crude oil prices to the public and instead increased profit share of the OMCs by increasing the excise duty,”All India Motor Transport Congress president S K Mittal said.

He added that the taxes on petrol and diesel nearly double its retail price. “As of today, the Indian Oil Corporation charges Rs 39.21 a litre to dealers excluding VAT and excise to dealers but what you end up paying early Rs 80 a litre.”

The ongoing hike in diesel prices is impacting the common man’s frugal budget, industry and the transport trade. “We have been representing this very serious concern of the road transport sector to the Government and demanding the roll back of the hike on diesel. In case no solution is forthcoming, we will be constrained to decide on some strong action,” he added.

TAGS
Diesel price truck strike

