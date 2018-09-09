Home Nation

IPS officer, who consumed poisonous substance, dies in Kanpur

Surendra Kumar Das, an officer of the 2014 batch, was posted in Kanpur as Superintendent of Police City (East) and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after consuming poison.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The 30-year-old IPS officer, who was is in a critical condition after consuming some poisonous substance, died Sunday at a private hospital in Kanpur.

Surendra Kumar Das, an officer of the 2014 batch, was posted in Kanpur as Superintendent of Police City (East) and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after consuming poisionous substance on Wednesday.

"He died during treatment Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deepest condolence to the family members of the young IPS officer on his demise," an official spokesman said here.

Dr Rajesh Agarwal a senior doctor at the private hospital where Das was undergoing medical treatment had on Saturday said that many organs of the officer's body had stopped working.

State Director General of Police (DGP), O P Singh had visited the hospital on Saturday.

Senior police officers including DGP, ADG (Law and Order) and others have expressed grief over the demise of the officer.

