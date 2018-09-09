Kin of slain Himachal RTI activist Kedar Singh Jindan demands CBI probe

By ANI

SHIMLA: Following the alleged murder of Right to Information (RTI) activist Kedar Singh Jindan in Sirmaur district, the family of the deceased has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

Along with the kin of the murdered RTI activist, social activists and locals protested with Jindan's body in Shimla on Saturday night till early morning of Sunday, demanding security and safety of the family, a job for the slain RTI activist's wife, and arrest of all five accused in connection with the matter.

The body of Jindan, who was murdered on Friday, was brought from Sirmaur to Shimla for postmortem at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) on the request of family members. He was allegedly murdered and later crushed under a vehicle near Bakras village in Sirmaur district. The family members had requested the police for postmortem at IGMC hospital and are also demanding to shift the case to Shimla.

Police has arrested two persons in the case so far, including a member of the Bakras Panchayat of the Shillai area of the Sirmaur district of the state.

The eyewitness and family members say they are feeling unsafe in the region and allege that those accused in the murder are influential people.

Hem Lata, wife of the slain RTI activist told ANI "My husband was the only bread earner and now there is nobody in the family to take care. He had already asked for security as he was threatened for life and police did not take any action. He was attacked by these people earlier also."

State president of Welfare Association of Schedule Caste and Tribe Employees, Sita Ram Bansal said, "The deceased was fighting social issues in the society and he had already demanded security, but police failed to provide it and he was murdered. The witness in the case is also a daily wage government employee and has demanded his posting at a safe place as his life could also be a threat. The Association has also demanded to refer the case to the CBI and has also asked for a job for his wife."

Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh, SR Mardi, said that an eyewitness to the case had seen five people murdering Jindan in Sirmaur.