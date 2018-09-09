Navjot Sidhu writes to Sushma Swaraj asking to open corridor for pilgrims to visit Pakistan gurudwara

Home Nation

Sidhu wrote a letter, demanding to open a corridor for pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has shot off a letter to Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj over the demand to open a corridor for pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

A two-page letter written by Sidhu yesterday to Sushma states: “Now an opportunity has knocked on our doors. Pakistan has shown a positive intent towards the long-pending demand for ‘Kartarpur Sahib Corridor’. Pilgrims have been demanding this corridor for years. There was some positivity when I visited Pakistan for the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, but now, with their Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary categorically saying that corridor will be opened and even visa won’t be required to visit this as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, it is time for India to take a positive step on this highly emotional issue. “

“When opportunity knocks, kindly step up and open the door. The opening of this corridor will be a huge thing for the Sikh community all over the world. Even though both neighbours have had sour relations for decades, but the corridor, if opened, can bring peace and prosperity between the two countries,” it said.

It added that this could break barriers, build bridges and improve relations between the two nations. “My humble submission to you is to make every possible effort and bring boundless joy and happiness to the Sikh community world-over.”

