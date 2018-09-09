Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

50 per cent incentive for food processing units

The Jharkhand government will provide up to 50 per cent incentive to stakeholders investing in the food processing sector. Those investing in scheduled areas will get an incentive of 50 per cent, while it will be 35 per cent in non-scheduled areas. Bank loans will also be subsidised for the purpose. Industry Secretary Vinay Kumar Chaubey informed that the objective is to bring farmers and investors on the same platform and to assure them that there were sufficient opportunities in the sector in the eastern state.

Contents of ‘Patthalgadi’ to be changed

Villagers of Hatudami village under Murhi panchayat in Khunti district have decided during a gram panchayat to change the contents of stone plaques with the ‘right information’. Currently, the stone plaques, which were put by some ‘Patthalgadi’ supporters a few months ago after misguiding the locals, have wrong interpretation of the Constitution.

Gram Pradhan Dashrath Kacchap, along with other villagers, has given written information to Sub-Divisional Officer Pranav Kumar Paul that they came to a decision that the present form of ‘Patthalgadi’ was against the traditional culture of tribals. People were misguided by ‘Patthalgadi’ supporters to deprive the original beneficiaries of the government’s welfare schemes.

CRPF felicitates children for outstanding academic performance

A felicitation programme was held for the children of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel securing more than 90 per cent marks in the board examination of Class 10 and 12. Badminton, carom, dance, painting, story writing and general science competition under the banner of ‘Chamakte Sitare’ was also organised during the programme. Chief Guest Additional Director General (CRPF) Kuldeep Singh said the CRPF Directorate General has been working hard to bring children of both the officers and personnel on common platform to excel in their lives to achieve their targets.

Photos of teachers on notice board

To check incidents of teachers deputing their substitutes at the government schools in rural areas, every school in Jharkhand has been asked to write name, address and mobile number of all the teachers in bold letters and also to put their photographs on the notice board. Subjects taught by them will also be put up. This will enable the school children to know their teacher well and to question if any outsider is seen in the school. Moreover, if a teacher does not reach school without any prior information, both students and other teachers can him/her easily.

