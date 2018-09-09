Separatist activist among three killed in Kashmir

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A separatist and an Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind militant were shot dead in two separate incidents in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday, while a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed in Anantnag district.

Later, a woman was injured after being shot at by suspected militants in the evening.

Police said Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani, an activist of separatist group Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, was fired upon from close range by militants in Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The people, in large numbers, attended his funeral prayers at his home town at Bomai in Sopore.

Few hours later, suspected militants shot dead a youth, Asif Nazir Dar, at Hazratbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar. Asif belonged to 'Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind' Al-Qaeda's Kashmir cell led by Zakir Moosa and hailed from Pulwama district, the police said, adding that the slain militant was initially affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen.

In the evening, suspected militants fired on a vehicle near Jamia Masjid in Pulwama district, causing injuries to a woman identified as Simran Jan.

Meanwhile, a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed and a policemen injured in a gunfight at Khul, Ranipora area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district in the morning. The gunfight took place after militants attacked a police picket with the intention to loot the weapons. "Not only was the attack repulsed, but one of the attackers was also killed," the police said.