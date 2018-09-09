Uttar Pradesh: Groom’s no-show blamed on bride-to-be's 'WhatsApp craze'; wedding gets called off

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Imagine waiting for the bridegroom to arrive at a wedding. The guests are ready, the arrangements are in place, and the bride is all set for her big moment. But the groom just doesn’t show up. The reason? The bride is addicted to WhatsApp. That’s exactly what happened in Uttar Pradesh last week — according to members of the boy’s family at least.

As relatives and friends assembled in Naugaon Sadat village of Amroha district on Wednesday, the bride and her family awaited the groom and the barat (procession). “We had made all the arrangements and were waiting. When they didn’t show up, I called the groom’s father — only to be told that they were calling off the wedding,” Uroj Mehandi, the girl’s father, told the police.

The boy’s father, Qamar Haidar, reportedly told Mehandi this was because the girl spent too much time on WhatsApp.

Other members of the groom’s party told the police the bride had a habit of using the social media platform excessively, and even sent them messages before the wedding — something they disapproved of.

However, the girl’s family was unwilling to buy this explanation, and claimed the other party called off the wedding because they wanted more dowry. The groom’s family was demanding `65 lakh, the bride’s father complained to the police.

SC raps lower court for its order via app

The Supreme Court has pulled up a Jharkhand trial court for using WhatsApp to pronounce an order framing charges against a former minister and his MLA wife.