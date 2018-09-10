Home Nation

Assam: Harish Rawat leads hundreds of sloganeering party workers in Bhrat Bandh rally, normal life affected

In Guwahati, Assam Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora along with party in-charge for the state Harish Rawat led hundreds of sloganeering party workers during a rally this morning.

Published: 10th September 2018 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Guwahati Congress in-charge for Assam Harish Rawat and party supporters during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in Guwahati Monday Sept 10 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI:  Normal life was hit in BJP-ruled Assam Monday by Congress' six-hour 'Bharat Bandh' to protest "rising fuel prices, inflation and a weakening of rupee".

Congress workers attempted to stop movement of trains by squatting on the railway tracks and tried to block national highways and main roads across the state by burning tyres and setting up bamboo barricades, police said.

In Guwahati, Assam Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora along with party in-charge for the state Harish Rawat led hundreds of sloganeering party workers during a rally this morning.

The protestors tried to forcibly enter the state secretariat, officials said.

However, they were prevented by the police and security forces from entering the secretariat.

ALSO READ | Bharat Bandh LIVE UPDATES: Supporters in Bihar indulge in arson, vandalism

The protestors were taken into preventive custody for violating section 144 of CrPC and for not giving prior information to the authorities about their protest rally.

The agitators were later released, officials said.

Some private buses were stoned in Guwahati's Adabari area, police reports said.

Several agitators were picked up from various places in the state for blocking roads and attempting to shut shops but they were released later, the reports added.

The bandh affected transport facilities in the state as private long distance and city buses kept off the roads, officials said.

Vehicles travelling on highways moved in convoys with police escort, the police reports said.

School, college students as well as officer-goers using public transport faced difficulty due to non-availability of transport facilities, official sources said.

Government-run buses, however, operated as usual, the sources added.

Shops and business establishments in many places, including in several parts of Guwahati, remained closed, police reports said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Bandh rising fuel prices Assam Harish Rawat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'The Front Runner' tells the story of the fall 30 years ago of U.S. Senator Gary Hart, played by Hugh Jackman, over allegations of an affair.
  Sex, politics, media converge in 'The Front Runner'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collects 'Meryl Streep Award for Excellence'
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed