Home Nation

Bharat Bandh fails, hike in fuel prices temporary difficulty: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Bharatiya Janata Party also claimed that the shutdown was "unsuccessful" because people understand the reasons why petrol and diesel prices were going up.

Published: 10th September 2018 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Bandh

Jammu Congress Party workers burn tyres during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in Jammu Monday Sept 10 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Calling the hike in prices of petroleum products a "momentary difficulty" due to the international crisis, the BJP on Monday condemned incidents of violence during the Bharat Bandh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also claimed that the shutdown was "unsuccessful" because people understand the reasons why petrol and diesel prices were going up.

"Why the people of India are indifferent to Bharat Bandh? They understand the rise in fuel prices, though temporary, is because of factors beyond the control of the Indian government and ordinary indian," Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the media.

ALSO READ | Bharat Bandh LIVE UPDATES: BJP slams Congress over Bihar toddler death

He said that in spite of some "momentary difficulty", the people don't support the Bandh.

"This is unnerving the Congress and other opposition parties. That is why they are resorting to violence.

"Bharat Bandh has been unsuccessful. We condemn the violence being used to instil fear among citizens across the country."

The Minister said: "The petroleum need of the global world today is under severe restrictions because of non-availability and limited supply. We are not trying to justify the price hike. The NDA government has been trying its best to contain inflation. It has succeeded on numerous fronts."

IN PICTURES | Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel prices

Referring to the alleged death of a girl in Bihar's Jehanabad district during the Bandh, Prasad demanded to know who was responsible for it.

"Everyone has a right to protest but what is happening today? Petrol pumps and buses being set ablaze, putting to risk lives. A child died after an ambulance was stuck in the protests in Jehanabad. Who is responsible?"

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Bharatiya Janata Party Ravi Shankar Prasad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike