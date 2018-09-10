Bharat Bandh: Haryana Congress MLAs ride in horse-drawn carriage to protest against fuel price hike

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: As a mark of protest against the fuel price rise, opposition Congress MLAs in Haryana Monday travelled in a horse-drawn carriage here to reach the state Assembly, which is in session.

During the protest, which lasted for nearly half-an-hour, the Congress members covered a short distance in the horse carriage.

Shortly before the state Assembly complex, the Congress legislators alighted from the horse carriage as police had put up barricades.

Carrying placards in their hands against the rising fuel prices and raising slogans against the BJP government, they then marched on foot to reach the Assembly, whose Monsoon Session began here Friday.

The Congress MLAs were holding protest as part of the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the Congress over rising fuel prices.

The MLAs, who rode the horse carriage, included former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Chowdhary and R S Kadian.

Other MLAs of the party, who also took part in the protest, included Kuldeep Sharma, Anand Singh Dangi, Shakuntala Khatak and Geeta Bhukkal.

Hooda and Chowdhary told reporters that as a mark of protest against fuel price rise, the legislators decided to travel in a horse carriage.

"There has been a manifold increase in fuel prices ever since the BJP government came to power, which has adversely hit the common man. However, the government has maintained a stoic silence on the issue. Rising fuel prices have also hit the farmers. The prices of other commodities, including cooking gas, have gone up," Hooda said.

Chowdhary demanded that the Centre should bring diesel and petrol under the ambit of GST to provide some relief to common people from spiralling fuel prices.

Inside the Assembly, Chowdhary said that she has moved an adjournment motion on various issues, including rising fuel prices.

She later urged the speaker to allow time to take up these issues Tuesday.