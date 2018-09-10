Home Nation

Guest on Doordarshan TV collapses,dies during live telecast

Show host Zahid Mukhtar told IANS that Jatinder was at that point of time imitating the now ailing Bollywood star Dilip Kumar.

Published: 10th September 2018 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Doordarshan

By IANS

SRINAGAR: In a shocking incident, a well-known educationist collapsed and died here on Monday during the live telecast of a popular regional Doordarshan TV show.

Rita Jatinder, 86, who was also a writer, was answering questions about her life and achievements on the channel's 'Good Morning J&K' show when she dramatically slumped on her chair, stunning the anchors and viewers.

Show host Zahid Mukhtar told IANS that Jatinder was at that point of time imitating the now ailing Bollywood star Dilip Kumar.

"When she collapsed, we thought she was acting... It took us a few moments to realise something was seriously wrong.

"We tried to revive her. Producers, our assistants, everyone tried to revive her. But she did not respond. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead," Mukhtar said.

Jatinder was a former Secretary of the Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The Jammu-based educationist was supposed to attend three shows in all in Srinagar, including one for Radio Kashmir.

'Good Morning J&K' is a widely watched TV show that has run for over 15 years, attracting some of the best talent as its guests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Doordarshan TV show Good Morning J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike