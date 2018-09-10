Home Nation

National Human Rights Commission issues notice to Delhi government over five deaths in a sewer

The commission took suo motu cognizance of media reports on the issue.

National Human Rights Commission Logo. | Wikipedia Image

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Delhi government and the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking a detailed report within four weeks on the death of five labourers following inhalation of toxic gas while cleaning a sewer tank in west Delhi's Moti Nagar.

"The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi calling for a detailed report in the matter," an official statement said.

The Commission also sought to know about the action taken against the authorities responsible in the matter along with measures taken for relief and rehabilitation of the Next Of Kin (NOK) of the deceased persons and the injured person who has been hospitalized.

Observing that it had taken suo-motu cognizance of a similar matter in the year 2000 and had finalized guidelines and safety code for operation and maintenance of Sewerage Systems, the Commission said the recent incident has occurred due to negligence by the authorities and the contractor concerned.

"The right to life of four innocent persons has been violated," the Commission said.

The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident that took place on Sunday in DLF Green Apartments in Moti Nagar.

According to police, five labourers were trapped in a sewerage. They were pulled out and taken to the hospital where Sarfaraz, Pankaj, Raja and Umesh were declared brought dead. Vishal, who was admitted to the RML Hospital in a critical condition, died later on Sunday.

