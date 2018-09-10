Omar Abdullah rules out NC alliance with BJP for forming government in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Former chief minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to quash speculation about his party National Conference joining hands with the BJP to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I understand some old news videos from 2014 are doing the rounds trying to suggest that NC is going to support a BJP lead govt in J&K. Let me make it very clear - this is not happening. This will not happen. This is some psy-ops plan designed to unsettle the NC cadre," Omar tweeted.

"Ordinarily, I wouldn't bother with such stuff but it seems the videos are being used to unsettle/scare some of my grassroot level workers & so I'd rather nip this mischievous piece of fake news of NC supporting a BJP CM in the bud right here & now (sic)."

Speculation is rife in that BJP was in touch with NC to form a coalition government. The speculation had gained momentum after BJP general secretary Ram Madhav had praised NC president Farooq Abdullah for chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Jai Hind" slogans at an all-party condolence meet for late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi.