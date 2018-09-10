Home Nation

Omar Abdullah rules out NC alliance with BJP for forming government in Jammu and Kashmir

Speculation is rife in that BJP was in touch with NC to form a coalition government.

Published: 10th September 2018 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Former chief minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to quash speculation about his party National Conference joining hands with the BJP to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I understand some old news videos from 2014 are doing the rounds trying to suggest that NC is going to support a BJP lead govt in J&K. Let me make it very clear - this is not happening. This will not happen. This is some psy-ops plan designed to unsettle the NC cadre," Omar tweeted.

"Ordinarily, I wouldn't bother with such stuff but it seems the videos are being used to unsettle/scare some of my grassroot level workers & so I'd rather nip this mischievous piece of fake news of NC supporting a BJP CM in the bud right here & now (sic)."

Speculation is rife in that BJP was in touch with NC to form a coalition government. The speculation had gained momentum after BJP general secretary Ram Madhav had praised NC president Farooq Abdullah for chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Jai Hind" slogans at an all-party condolence meet for late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir BJP PDP National Conference Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike