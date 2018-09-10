Home Nation

Rajasthan CM announces four per cent reduction in VAT on petrol, diesel

VAT on petrol will be reduced from 30 to 26 per cent and on diesel from 22 to 18 per cent, Raje announced at a public meeting organised in Rawatsar in Hanumangarh district.

Published: 10th September 2018 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced a four-per cent reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel on Sunday, which will reduce their prices by Rs 2.5 per litre in the state.

VAT on petrol will be reduced from 30 to 26 per cent and on diesel from 22 to 18 per cent, Raje announced at a public meeting organised in Rawatsar in Hanumangarh district as part of her 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra'.

The revised rates will be effective from this midnight.

The decision will cost the exchequer Rs 2,000 crore and will provide the people a relief of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and diesel.

"We have decided to reduce VAT on diesel and petrol by 4 per cent, which will provide much-needed relief to the people of the state, be it farmers or women or others," Raje told reporters in Rawatsar after making the announcement.

Petrol and diesel prices set new records Sunday as they continued their upward march on fall in rupee and surge in global crude oil rates.

The opposition Congress has called for a nationwide shutdown on Monday over rising fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee.

Targeting the Congress, the chief minister said that the party had failed to play the role of an effective opposition and came out of its shell just before the election.

Assembly election in Rajasthan is scheduled for later this year.

Reacting on the decision, AICC general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that Raje had to take the decision because of public support the Congress was gaining for Bharat Bandh on Monday.

"The chief minister had to reduce VAT on diesel and petrol because of the public support Congress was gaining for Bharat Bandh on Monday.

The reduction is not enough and the relief should also be provided on gas cylinder without any further delay," Gehlot said in a statement.

He said that the former Congress government led by him in the state had reduced Rs 25 per cylinder and looking at the prices of today, there should be a cut of at least Rs 100 on the gas cylinder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vasundhara Raje Fuel Vat Fuel Price Rise Petrol Price Rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Akshay Kumar | PTI
‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turns 51
Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu on a poster for 'Manmarziyaan'.
Performed my most liberating character in ‘Manmarziyaan’: Taapsee Pannu
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed