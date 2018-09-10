Home Nation

Rakbar Khan lynching: Supreme Court to hear court-monitored probe plea

The role of the police in the entire incident was also under the scanner after they reportedly made a delay of three hours in taking the 28-year-old victim to the hospital.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rakbar Khan's grieving wife. (Photo |EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will next week hear a plea by Alwar lynching victim Rakbar Khan's family, who sought a court-monitored probe on Monday. The plea also sought transfer of the trial out of Rajasthan.

On September 7, the Alwar police charged three men linked to the murder of Rakbar Khan.

"A 25-page charge sheet along with supporting documents have been submitted before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court, Ramgarh in which three have been charged with murder. The probe is on, under our supervision at the ACJM court," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Chauhan told ANI.

Rakbar Khan, a resident of Haryana and his friend Aslam, were transporting two cows to Kolgaon through a forest area on July 21 when a mob attacked them allegedly presuming they were taking the animals for slaughter. While his friend Aslam managed to survive as he hid himself in the fields, Rakbar Khan died.

