Home Nation

‘Seeking sexual favours will count as bribe under new anti-corruption law'

Published: 10th September 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A senior government official on Sunday said that seeking and accepting sexual favours could be considered a crime under the new anti-corruption law and persons convicted of this crime could be jailed for up to seven years. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has the umbrella term ‘undue advantage’, which means any gratification other than legal remuneration and also includes expensive club memberships and hospitality, the official explained.

The word ‘gratification’ is not limited to pecuniary gratifications or to gratifications estimable in money, says the amended anti-corruption law. The 2018 law amends the 30-year-old Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, that covers instances of corruption by public servants.

“Under the amended law, investigating agencies like the CBI can now book officials for seeking and accepting sexual favours, expensive club memberships and hospitality or for providing employment to close friends or relatives among others,” the official said. It also has the provision to punish bribe givers with a jail term of maximum of seven years. Before this, bribe givers were not covered in any domestic legislation to check corruption. Senior Supreme Court lawyer G Venkatesh Rao said the term ‘undue advantage’ could mean any favours which are non-monetary, like expensive gifts or any kind of freebies, giving a free holiday or payment of airline tickets and stay.

“It would also encompass payments for any goods and services deliverable any other commercial entity too, like down payments for the purchase of property or movables and or payments towards memberships of clubs etc. It also includes more specifically sexual favours, which is the most reprehensible of all expectations,” Rao said.

Five years ago, the government introduced the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 to expand the definition of bribery and to cover graft in the private sector. The term used to define bribery related offences then was ‘financial or other advantage’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corruption anti corruption law

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality