Home Nation

We want to see Opposition strength on raising public issues: Shiv Sena on Bharat Bandh

The BJP's bickering ally said it has been carrying the burden of opposition parties on its shoulders for long and it now wants to see where these outfits stand on pro-people issues.

Published: 10th September 2018 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena supporters (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena Monday took a jibe at opposition parties, stating their nationwide bandh against the rising fuel prices should not look like a sudden act undertaken after waking up from a "long sleep".

The BJP's bickering ally said it has been carrying the burden of opposition parties on its shoulders for long and it now wants to see where these outfits stand on pro-people issues.

"We have been carrying the burden of opposition leaders so far and we now want to see the strength of the opposition. People's interests are protected when opposition parties perform (their duty) with efficiency," the Sena said in an editorial published in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

The Marathi daily said people may ask the Sena where it stands on the issue of joining the 'Bharat Bandh' called Monday by the Congress to protest the rising prices of petrol and diesel and supported by several opposition parties.

Responding to its own query, the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit said it wanted to see the strength of the opposition on key issues.

"The people of this country have been watching closely how inflation is rising and petrol and diesel prices are escalating.

"Hopefully, the bandh should not look like the opposition has suddenly woken up from a long sleep on peoples issues and called for the bandh," the Sena publication said.

"Let some in the opposition parties realise where exactly they stand when it comes to peoples issues," it said.

The party targeted Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil over his reported comments that one should step into shoes of BJP leaders to realise how difficult it is to run a government.

"Patil should know that it is easier to be a BJP leader than being a common man. Rising petrol prices have a direct impact on escalation of cost of essential items such as foodgrains, milk, eggs, public transport among others," the editorial said.

The Maharashtra-based party hit at out the BJP-led NDA government for not fulfilling pre-poll promises.

"During the 2014 general election, Narendra Modi had made a promise of generating two crore jobs. On the contrary, 20 lakh jobs have been lost almost every year under the Modi regime," the Sena alleged.

"The way the government is putting up billboards about growth in the GDP, it should also put up boards of how fuel prices are skyrocketing," the party said.

The party also wondered when BJP leaders are going to find time to talk about rising prices of fuel instead of targeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Union government had earned a profit of Rs 2.29 lakh crore from the sale of petrol and diesel.

The BJP is in power (along with allies) in 22 states and it can easily bring down the cost of fuel in these states, said the Shiv Sena.

The Sena is part of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and also in Maharashtra.

However, it often slams government policies and also criticises BJP leaders on a range of issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena Bharat Bandh Fuel Price Hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'The Front Runner' tells the story of the fall 30 years ago of U.S. Senator Gary Hart, played by Hugh Jackman, over allegations of an affair.
  Sex, politics, media converge in 'The Front Runner'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collects 'Meryl Streep Award for Excellence'
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed