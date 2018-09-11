Home Nation

Bombay HC turns down rape survivor's plea to terminate pregnancy

The petitioner had approached the court last week seeking that she be permitted to medically terminate the pregnancy despite the medical panel's recommendation.

Published: 11th September 2018 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Abortion

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has refused permission to a 17-year-old rape survivor to medically terminate her 20-week pregnancy.

In an order passed on Monday, a bench of Justices A S Oka and M S Sonak turned down the girl's plea after noting that a panel of medical experts had ruled that considering the late stage of her pregnancy, an abortion would pose a major risk to the life of the petitioner.

The petitioner had approached the court last week seeking that she be permitted to medically terminate the pregnancy despite the medical panel's recommendation.

She had argued that forcing her to continue with the pregnancy would be adverse to her mental health and well-being, and that the same would cause her much trauma.

The bench, however, noted that in view of the opinion by a medical board of Pune's Sassoon Hospital, which said that a medical termination could pose a risk to her life, it was "impossible for this court to permit MTP".

It also said that there was no material on record to show why the court should disbelieve the opinion of six senior medical practitioners, who were part of the panel.

As per her plea, the petitioner, a college student, was sexually assaulted between March and May this year.

She is now in the 20th week of her pregnancy.

The MTP Act permits abortions after consultation with one doctor up to 12 weeks.

Between 12 to 20 weeks, medical opinion of two doctors is required in such cases where the foetus has abnormalities, or in which the pregnant woman faces risks to her physical or mental well-being due to continuing with the pregnancy.

Beyond the 20 weeks limit, exceptions are legally permissible only if continuation of the pregnancy poses a threat to the child's or the mother's life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape survivor pregnancy abortion plea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival