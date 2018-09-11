Home Nation

Fever claims 36 lives in 15 days in Uttar Pradesh, health officials suspended

The state government has constituted three teams of doctors to look into the cases in Bareilly and Badaun.

Published: 11th September 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Hospital Death

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

BAREILLY/LUCKNOW: At least 36 persons in Bareilly and adjoining Badaun districts of Uttar Pradesh succumbed to fever in the last 15 days, officials said Tuesday.

Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, who visited Bareilly, said the state government will do a "death audit" to find out the exact number of people who died due to fever.

Taking note of the deaths, he ordered the suspension of Additional Director (Health) S K Agarwal and District Malaria Officer Pankaj Jain.

Finding lack of cleanliness during his visit, the minister also suspended district health officer Ashok Kumar and in-charge of Jagatpur Hospital, Sunita Bhardwaj.

The government has constituted three teams of doctors to look into the cases in Bareilly and Badaun, UP DG (Health) Padmakar Singh told reporters in Bareilly.

"Twenty persons have died in the past 15 days due to fever in Bareilly district," Chief Medical Officer, Bareilly, Vineet Kumar said.

"In the past 15 days, fever has claimed 16 lives in Badaun district," CMO, Badaun, Manjeet Singh said.

In Lucknow, Director, Medical and Health (communicable diseases) Mithilesh Chaturvedi said, "A five-member team of the central government has also reached Bareilly. Preventive and remedial actions have been initiated in both the districts of the northern state".

He said camps have been set up in the districts and medical tests were being carried out using rapid diagnostic techniques.

Necessary medicines are also being distributed and fogging and spraying of larvacides have been undertaken, officials added.

When asked about the incident, the health minister said, "Something had gone wrong. It will come to the fore after reports of the tests come. Lab technicians from other districts are being sent here (Bareilly) so that the reports can be out fast".

He also directed the authorities to provide best health care to the patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fever deaths Uttar Pradesh Bareilly Badaun

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival