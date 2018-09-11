Home Nation

Gandhis' pleas challenging tax reassessment reveals deep-rooted corruption in Congress: BJP

Union minister Smriti Irani attacked Rahul Gandhi a day after the Delhi HC dismissed the Gandhis' challenge to reopen their tax assessments in connection with the National Herald case.

Published: 11th September 2018 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Tuesday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi's pleas against the IT department's decision to reopen their 2011-2012 tax assessments reveal "deep-seated corruption" in the party.

Rahul Gandhi needs to answer many questions, Union minister Smriti Irani said, a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed the Gandhis' challenge to reopen their tax assessments in connection with a case related to the National Herald newspaper.

"Yesterday's court judgement on appeal of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi reveals deep-seated corruption in the hallowed halls of the Congress party," Irani told reporters.

The rejection of the pleas of top Congress leaders, including Oscar Fernandes, will pave the way for the Income Tax Department to scrutinise their records for the assessment year 2011-12.

The "writ petitions have to fail", a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla said while clarifying that the observations in the order with regard to the contentions of the Congress leaders are not conclusive and are recorded for the purpose of disposing of these petitions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP congress National Herald Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Twinkle Khanna (Courtesy: Instagram)
I am not a feminist icon: Twinkle Khanna
Sussanne Khan visits Sonali Bendre in New York
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike