Man held for killing mother-in-law after quarrel in Thane

By PTI

THANE: A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing his mother-in-law after a quarrel with her here in Maharashtra, police said.

The 68-year-old victim, Kamaljit Kaur, went to her son-in-law Ankush Batti's home Monday to inquire about her hearing and speech-impaired daughter, whom Batti was allegedly harassing, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

Batti had a quarrel with his mother-in-law over some issue following which he allegedly hit her and then pushed her from the balcony of his flat, located on the first floor of a residential building on Ghodbunder Road, late Monday night, she said.

The woman fell on the ground and died, Narkar said. Some neighbours of the accused alerted the police about the incident.

The Kasarwadavli police subsequently arrested the accused and registered a case against him under IPC section 302 (murder), Narkar said. The body was sent for postmortem, she added.

