Meghalaya woman fined for filing case against ex-boyfriend over obscene video

A Meghalaya woman was slapped a fine of Rs.3,000 by a village for lodging a complaint with the police against her ex-boyfriend who had allegedly uploaded her semi-nude video on social media.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Meghalaya woman was slapped a fine of Rs.3,000 by a village for lodging a complaint with the police against her ex-boyfriend who had allegedly uploaded her semi-nude video on social media.

As if that was not harsh enough as she had been ordered to pay another Rs 1,500 to a local club as atonement for her “sin”.

“During my relationship with him, he had taken an obscene video of mine without my knowledge. On learning about it, I told him to delete it but he didn’t do so,” the woman wrote in her complaint filed with Mendipathar Police Station against one Mansrang Sangma of Gairong village. The accused has been arrested by the police.

Narrating the incident, Shillong-based Civil Society Women’s Organisation (CSWO) said the victim was summoned to a community meeting on September 6 where she was asked to pay a fine of Rs.3,000 to the community meeting and Rs.1,500 to the Upper Nogolpara Club. The Dainadubi Mothers’ Union and some NGOs were also present in the meeting and the community intimidated to get her arrested, it said.

“The next morning, the Dainadubi Mothers’ Union summoned the victim at the PJAC Hall, blaming her for the video going viral and also on her filing the FIR against the person circulating her video. The woman trusted the man and he has no right to spread such video,” CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing said.

The organisation said such cyber crimes should be dealt with speedily so that the person guilty learnt a lesson. 

“The CSWO condemns such acts of intimidation and extortion and urge the authorities to ensure safety of victims and that they are not harassed and summoned by such exploiting community heads and NGOs,” it added.
 

