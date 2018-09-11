Home Nation

NH 74 scam: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat suspends two IAS officers

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its findings alleging irregularities worth Rs. 300 crore in the acquisition of farmland for the purpose of proposed NH 74 between 2011 and 2016.

Published: 11th September 2018 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat | PTI

By ANI

DEHARADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday suspended two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Pankaj Kr Pandey and Chandresh Kr Yadav, in connection with the National Highway (NH) 74 land scam.

On August 2, the Uttarakhand government summoned the two IAS officers after the SIT submitted the findings.

The Chief Minister had assured that action would be taken against those found guilty in the case, regardless of whether the accused was a "junior level official or any bureaucrat".

Rawat's remark came after the SIT team probing the alleged irregularities handed over its report to Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh.

As per reports, agricultural land was shown as non-agricultural land to increase the compensation by up to 20 times for some selected people.

Most of the land in question is located in Jaspur, Kashipur, Bajpur and Sitarganj areas.

