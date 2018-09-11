Home Nation

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina launch rail and power projects; MEA signs pacts with African diplomats

Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three Indo-Bangla power and rail projects.

Published: 11th September 2018 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In two significant developments on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three Indo-Bangla power and rail projects, while the Ministry of External Affairs signed a pact to establish a pan-African educational and medical e-network. 

In the morning, the MEA signed an agreement with Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd to launch the e-VidyaBharati and e-ArogyaBharati Network Project, which aims to link select Indian universities, institutions and hospitals to African educational institutions and hospitals.  

Speaking on the occasion, attended by several Indian officials, including Minister of Communications Manoj Sinha and several senior African diplomats, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the project “aims at putting India’s knowledge and technical expertise at the service of our African partners.”  
Asserting that “our government has put Africa at the top of India’s foreign policy priorities,” she described the project as “yet another bridge - a digital bridge - between our countries, shrinking the distance between India and Africa even more.”

Later in the afternoon, Modi in New Delhi and Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka jointly inaugurated three key projects—a power project and two rail projects—in Bangladesh via a video conference, which was also addressed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tripura Chief Minister Biplob Kumar Deb from Kolkata and Agartala, respectively. Modi expressed the hope that the projects would further enhance ties between the two countries. 

The projects
1. The projects involve supplying 500 MW to Bangladesh from West Bengal’s Baharampur grid
2. The two rail projects involve building railway infrastructure in Bangladesh

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Sheikh Hasina India Bangladesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike