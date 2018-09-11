Retired cop's daughter kills self while playing Russian roulette in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The young daughter of a retired Madhya Pradesh police Subedar allegedly shot self dead while trying her luck with the Russian roulette in Gwalior town of Madhya Pradesh.

The potentially dangerous Russian roulette is the practice of loading bullet into one chamber of a revolver, spinning the cylinder, and then pulling the trigger while pointing the gun at one's own head.

Identified as Karishma Yadav (21), the girl who was the daughter of a police Subedar in MP police Arvind Yadav, shot self in the head with her father's revolver, while playing the lethal game live on WhatsApp video chat with her friend in Delhi on Friday.

She was admitted at the hospital, where she died 72 hours later on Monday evening, despite sustained efforts by medicos to save her.

She placed a single bullet in father's revolver, spun the cylinder before placing the muzzle on her temple and pulling the trigger.

Her friend a Delhi girl confirmed to the police later that Karishma while talking over the video chat with her started playing with the gun and said let's try my luck before the video chat got dis-connected, Gwalior police inspector Sudesh Tiwari told The New Indian Express.

As the call disconnected, the girl in Delhi was ignorant of what actually happened with Karishma in Gwalior.

Investigations have revealed that Karishma's brother had gone to market and parents were in Chitrakoot when the shocker took place back home at Narayan Vihar Colony in Gwalior town (425 km from Bhopal).

The matter came to light when Karishma's elder brother returned home and saw sister lying unconscious with a profused bleeding from the head.