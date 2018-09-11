Home Nation

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav suffering from depression: RIMS medical report

Some media reports have attributed Lalu's deteriorating health to corruption cases affecting his family and also reports of political one-upmanship between his two sons.

Published: 11th September 2018 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Incarcerated RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is suffering from depression, director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) R K Shrivastava said Monday.

Doctors attending the former Bihar CM at RIMS have mentioned this in their report, Shrivastava told PTI, adding that depression was also mentioned in the medical discharge slip from AIIMS.

Asked about reports that a psychiatrist may look into Prasad's condition, Shrivastava said there is no update as of now.

Some media reports have attributed Lalu's deteriorating health to corruption cases affecting his family and also reports of political one-upmanship between his two sons.

Prasad has already publicly shown his preference for younger son Tejashwi Yadav as his heir apparent.

But elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, a senior minister in the previous grand alliance, has high public standing.

Tej Pratap's padyatra (foot march) from Patna to Sitab Diara, the birthplace of socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan, is seen as counter to Tejashwi's July bicycle yatra from Bodh Gaya to Patna.

On Wednesday last, Prasad was shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after RIMS accepted his prayer that cited poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs as perilous to his health.

Prasad, convicted in the fodder scam, was shifted to the 100-bed paying ward, Shrivastava had said.

The RJD supremo will have to pay Rs 1,000 per day at the present ward.

Shrivastava said the change was done after permission was obtained from the jail superintendent.

After spending a few months out of jail, the RJD supremo surrendered before a CBI court in Ranchi on August 30, upon the expiry of the provisional bail granted to him by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment.

The former Bihar chief minister had recently undergone a fistula operation at a Mumbai hospital.

He is a heart patient with kidney ailments as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav Tejashwi Yadav Tej Pratap Yadav RJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike