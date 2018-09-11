Teens on motorcycle hit by truck while live streaming on Facebook, one dies

BERHAMPORE: Two youngsters in West Bengal were hit by a speeding truck from behind when they were busily engaged in live streaming their ride on Facebook. One of the riders was killed and the other was critically injured.

Jishan Sheikh (18), a first-year student of Nur Mohammad College was the pillion rider and died on the spot. Aamirul Islam (18) a class 11 student of Kanchantala J D Institute, who was riding the bike was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The incident occurred in Shamsherganj which is about 278 km from Kolkata in Murshidabad district. According to Hindustan Times, neither of the riders were wearing a helmet.

A friend of the deceased revealed that the boys had gone to have biriyani about 10 km from their house.

After the accident, locals rushed both the unconscious youths to a hospital where Jishan was declared dead on arrival.

Amit Bhakat, officer-in-charge of Shamsherganj police station, urged people not to talk or use mobile phones while driving the vehicle.

According to data provided by the Bengal government, around 1409 people were killed in 2718 road accidents between January and March 2018 in the state, as opposed to 1594 casualties in 3177 mishaps in the same period the previous year.