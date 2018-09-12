Home Nation

BJP hopeful of securing 300-plus seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Rahul Gandhi will be forced to change his constituency, claimed a senior a party leader, adding that almost the entire Congress unit in Amethi has shifted allegiance to BJP.

Published: 12th September 2018 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag for representational purpose (Photo | File/PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday exuded confidence that the ruling NDA combine will be able to muster two-third majority in 2019 Parliamentary polls and a resurgent saffron party wave could even force Congress President Rahul Gandhi to think of 'changing his constituency'.

"The way things are emerging, the NDA will win two-third majority of its own and BJP will cross 300 marks," a senior party leader said here.

Sources also that the 'frustration' in the opposition camp will come into force once Ms Mayawati-led BSP and Samajwadi Party do not agree for alliance.

"The Congress' position will be worse and I should not be saying this but Congress may lose the polls in Amethi and may be... Rahul Gandhi will be forced to change his constituency," he said.

"In Amethi, almost the entire Congress unit has shifted allegiance to us now," he claimed.

The party leader maintained that growing fuel price will not have much impact on the overall inflationary figures.

"The BJP government has kept inflation rate around 4 per cent...when we cane to power the inflationary figure was about 11 per cent".

Sources indicated that Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been interacting with states and especially the BJP chief ministers and may try to bring down VAT so that the hardship of the consumers is minimised.

"However, the decisions will be taken by the states independently and on right time," the source said without elaborating further.

Till now, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced a four per cent reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel just a day before the opposition sponsored 'Bharat Bandh'.

Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a resolution to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre.

Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal government has also intervened and announcing reducing the fuel price by rupee one.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha elections BJP Rahul Gandhi Dharmendra Pradhan Vasundhara Raje

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru