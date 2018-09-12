Home Nation

Bus service between Bihar, Nepal begins, expected to give Buddhist tourism a boost

The Bodh Gaya-Kathmandu bus will pass through Gaya, Patna, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Raxaul and Birganj.

Published: 12th September 2018 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flags off 'Bharat Nepal Maitri Bus Seva' bus service between Patna to Nepal and Bodhgaya to Kathmandu at CM secretariat in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: An air-conditioned deluxe bus service between Bihar and Nepal, the first ever direct bus service between the two places, was launched on Tuesday, linking two cities in Bihar – Patna and Bodh Gaya – and two in Nepal – Kathmandu and Janakpur.

“This bus service will further strengthen the relations between India and Nepal. It will prove very beneficial for Buddhist tourists in the two places,” said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while inaugurating the bus service, a public-private partnership that was commissioned after an agreement between India and Nepal. Kumar went inside the buses and inspected them before launching the service.

Bihar transport secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, who had attended the joint working group (JWG) meeting in Kathmandu in February, said total eight buses would ply on the three routes – Patna-Kathmandu, Patna-Janakpur and Bodh Gaya-Kathmandu.

The Bodh Gaya-Kathmandu bus will pass through Gaya, Patna, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Raxaul and Birganj. It will depart Bodh Gaya at 10 AM and the fare is fixed at Rs 1,250. The Patna-Janakpur bus will pass through Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Bhitta More. Its fare is Rs 400. Fare of the Patna-Kathmandu bus is fixed at Rs 1,015. Each bus has 44 seats for passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli had jointly inaugurated a direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on May 11 as part of the Ramayana Circuit.

The Bihar-Nepal bus service was started after two meetings held in Kathmandu and in New Delhi led to the signing of a tripartite agreement between Nepal, the ministry of external affairs and Bihar.

Apart from Buddhist tourists, the direct bus service between Bihar and Nepal will help thousands of people in the Indian state who have relatives and business set-ups in Nepal, said officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bus service Bihar Nepal Nitish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival