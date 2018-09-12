Home Nation

Congress needs us for successful Bharat Bandh: Shiv Sena

They further stated that the Congress did not support them when needed during the Palghar elections.

Published: 12th September 2018 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday launched an attack on the Congress party, saying that the Rahul Gandhi-led party needs their support for making the Bharat Bandh successful in Maharashtra.

Through its mouthpiece, Saamna, the Uddhav Thackrey-led party said that the Bharat Band was not successful in Maharashtra, adding that it would have been successful, had the Sena supported it.

READ| No BJP role in our decision to stay away from bandh: Shiv Sena 

They further stated that the Congress did not support them when needed during the Palghar elections.

"In Palghar, the Congress and other left parties gave their candidates against Shiv Sena and the BJP won the elections. If Congress would have supported Shiv Sena candidate against BJP, Palghar result would have been different, like Bhandara Gondia," the Sena wrote.

The Sena also said that they would have been happy had the Bharat Bandh been successful as it was in the interest of the common man, adding that former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan alleging the Sena of double standards was wrong.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray compared Shiv Sena to a dog after the latter claimed that the 'Bharat Bandh' failed in the state.

"There is a breed of dog which doesn't know which way to look at. Same is Shiv Sena's situation. When their money gets stuck, they talk of stepping out of the alliance, when their work is done, they go silent," the MNS chief said.

The MNS had supported the strike that was held in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik and others areas of Maharashtra. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena Bharat Bandh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival