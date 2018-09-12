Home Nation

EC removes NOTA option from Rajya Sabha, Legislative Council polls

On August 21, the apex court had said that NOTA will not be applicable as a ballot option in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Published: 12th September 2018 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Tuesday withdrew the 'none of the above' (NOTA) option from ballot papers of the Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council polls following a Supreme Court directive.

On August 21, the apex court had said that NOTA will not be applicable as a ballot option in the Rajya Sabha polls.

NOTA could continue to be an option in direct elections such as the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud has set aside the Election Commission's notification allowing the NOTA option in the ballot papers for the Rajya Sabha polls.

It had questioned the poll panel's notification and said that NOTA was meant to be exercised by individual voters in direct polls.

In an order issued to all state chief electoral officers, the Election Commission said in view of the verdict, "The NOTA option will no longer be applicable in the Rajya Sabha election and the Legislative Council election.

" From now onwards, the column for NOTA will not be printed in the ballot papers for these elections, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NOTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival