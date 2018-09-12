Jharkhand: CM summons DGP over deteriorating law and order

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Concerned with deteriorating law and order situation in the State, particularly after a man was shot dead near the Chief Minister's official residence in Ranchi, Chief Minister summoned DGP DK Pandey on Monday and directed him to take positive steps in this regard after removing inefficient Police Officials.

Remarkably, Governor Droupadi Murmu had also summoned the DGP earlier on Saturday and expressed shock and displeasure over worsening law and order in the State. Though, officials in Police department rejected the speculation saying that it as a courtesy visit to Chief Minister who returned from China a day before who was also briefed about the ongoing preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23 to inaugurate Ayushman Bharat Programme.

The Opposition parties, on the other hand, called the action very late as the rate of crime has been increasing regularly incessantly.

"It is too late for such an action as it should have been done much earlier as in the given circumstances; the State requires strict policing as the graph of the state, especially Ranchi, has been diminishing very fast," said JMM Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya. It is the duty of the State Government to maintain law and order in the State, he added.

Governor also asked the DGP whether he was aware what kind of impression the people of the State would perceive if such incidents of murder took place in a high-security zone like Chief Minister's house in the capital. She asked DGP Pandey to take immediate steps to strengthen intelligence networks and check crimes like murder and rape in the State. The Governor also directed Police department to be more sensitive towards gender crimes. She said crimes against women in Jharkhand had increased, which couldn't be tolerated at any cost.