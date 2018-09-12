Jharkhand officials first to drive electric cars

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Marking the beginning of e-mobility in the state, Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday flagged off electric vehicles at Jharkhand Secretariat in the presence of senior government officials. Initially, 20 vehicles were handed over to Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), with the remaining 30 to be given in the next two weeks.

Twelve charging stations have been set up at four offices of JBVNL, including its corporate office in Ranchi, for creating a supporting infrastructure, which is crucial for the promotion of e-mobility.

"Electric mobility is an attractive, sustainable and profitable solution to mitigate climate change and the threat to public health caused by vehicular emissions. Today's event is an important milestone for ushering in an era of clean, green and future-oriented technologies in Jharkhand. We are glad to join the Government of India's mission of rapid adoption of e-mobility in the country and we would like to see our state at the forefront of this revolution," said the chief minister. This initiative is expected to help JBVNL save more than 1.20 lakh litres of fuel every year and reduce CO2 emissions by over 1,400 tonnes annually. In addition, the JBVNL will make monetary savings in maintenance as the operating cost of the electric vehicles is one-fourth of that of vehicles with an internal combustion engine.

The electric vehicles were provided to JBVNL following an agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, for the deployment of 50 electric vehicles at various JBVNL offices in Ranchi.