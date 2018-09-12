J&K Press Association asks government to stop suppression of media

By UNI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Press Association (JKPA) on Wednesday alleged that the fourth estate has come under attack, which has become manifestly clear after picking up some journalists regardless of the fact that they are engaged in the discharge of their professional obligations.

This has established that the authorities at the helm of affairs are bent upon muzzling the press and not allow the truth to prevail, a spokesman for the JKPA said in a statement here this afternoon.

He said it needs to be placed on record that journalism aims at collecting facts honestly and project them faithfully so that truth comes out and reaches public in proper perspective.

Such an endeavours requires commitment to the noble profession but with encouragement and security by the powers that rule the roost.

The executive must know that freedom of expression is guaranteed under the Constitution and any suppression and coercion tantamounts to violation of the fundamental rights of the people working in the domain of Media.

He said it is for their protection that " World Press Freedom Day" is observed on May 3rd every year worldwide.

Therefore, the JKPA urges the state government to preserve and protect the fourth pillar of democracy and refrain from arm-twisting and witch-hunt and allow Journalists of all categories and classes to work fearlessly.

They have a noble task to perform which needs free atmosphere and not suffocated environment.

He said no doubt, the journalists have equal responsibility to discharge their professional obligations faithfully and objectively.

The state government should release the incarcerated scribes without any further procrastination to show that it is committed to the freedom of expression, he added.