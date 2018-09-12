Home Nation

Maratha quota stir: Panel likely to submit report by November 15

The court was hearing a petition filed by Activist Vinod Patil that seeks a time-bound programme from the state government on providing reservation for Marathas.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Maratha protesters during a demonstration.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission is likely to finalise its report on the socio-economic status of the Maratha community by November 15, the state government conveyed to the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

As per the court directives, the state government on Tuesday submitted its 'progress report' on Maratha quota issue to the Bombay High Court.

“The Commission has already commenced its preliminary work to study the historical aspect and also the legal provisions as well as reports/ opinion received from experts on the issue of reservation,” the affidavit said.

