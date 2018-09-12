Home Nation

Methane gas cylinder explosion in UP's chemical factory kills six, injures several others

According to reports, the blast happened at Mohit Petrochemical factory which is located in the Bijnor district. 

Published: 12th September 2018

BIJNOR: At least six labourers were killed and several others injuries in a blast at a chemical factory on Kotwali road here on Wednesday.

Police said a methane gas cylinder exploded at Mohit Petrochemical factory. The blast triggered a huge fire at the factory.

The incident occurred when the labourers were welding the leakage in the tank which was leaking for the past couple of days.

Around nine people were injured in the fire, in which 6 succumbed to their injuries while two are battling for their lives in the hospital.

Firefighting teams are at the spot trying to control the blaze. Reports said a few workers are still trapped inside the burning factory building and efforts are on to rescue them.

The deceased labourers were identified as Balgovind, Ravi, Lokendra, Kamalveer, Vikrant and Chetram, all natives of Bijnore.

Two labourers, Satyapal and Gajendra, are critically injured, while Parvez and Kapil have sustained minor injuries.

Another labourer, Abhayram, is missing after the incident.

