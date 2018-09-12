Mild earthquake jolts Kashmir, Assam, Haryana; Tremors felt across Bengal and Bihar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning at around 5:15 am. A few minutes later at 5:43 am another quake of magnitude 3.1 jolted the Jhajjar district of Haryana.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far. Earlier on September 9, an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale rattled Jhajjar district.

Earthquake jolts Assam, tremor felt in Bengal, Bihar, No casualty

SILIGURI: A mild earthquake with magnitude 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Kokrajar in Assam at 1020 hours Wednesday. Tremors were felt around 1023 hours across North Bengal, Kolkata and its neighbouring districts creating panic among the people, who went out of home for safety, official sources said.

There has been no report of any casualty or any damage reported so far. The tremor lasted for few seconds.