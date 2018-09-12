Home Nation

Pressured by family to join IIT-Guwahati, student from Karnataka commits suicide

The body of Nagashree SC, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room in Dhansiri hostel, said the police.

Published: 12th September 2018 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) student from Karnataka allegedly killed herself in her hostel room on Wednesday, leaving behind a note that said it was better to die than fail to live up to her relatives’ expectations, the police said. 

The body of the first-year B Tech mechanical engineering student, Nagashree SC, was found hanging from a ceiling fan. “She didn’t go to college today (Wednesday), and later, her roommate found the door locked from inside. On being informed by the IIT-G authorities, the police came in, broke open the door and found the body hanging,” IIT-G spokesman Labanu Konwar told TNIE.

The police recovered a piece of paper which reportedly said she wanted to be a teacher and not an engineer. Konwar said Nagashree underwent counselling a few days ago and nothing peculiar was found about her. 

In Shivamogga, Nagashree’s grandfather Sridhar Udupa had a different take. “She was a very bold girl and very intelligent too. Before moving to Guwahati, she said she got the same discipline – mechanical engineering – that she was aspiring for,” he said.

This is the fifth incident of suicide by an IIT-G student in the past five years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
student suicide suicide IIT Guwahati girl suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru