Home Nation

Srinagar diary

The court directed the government to take immediate steps to ensure that transgenders don’t face marginalisation.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Govt directed to undertake fresh transgender census

The High Court has directed the state government to conduct fresh Census of transgenders in the state within a timeline and specifying their geographical distribution so that they can be brought into the mainstream.

As per the 2011 Census, over 4,000 transgenders live in Kashmir and face marginalisation and disownment by their families. They also face difficulty in pursuing education and seeking health care facilities as there is no option for the third gender available on most forms. The court directed the government to take immediate steps to ensure that transgenders don’t face marginalisation.

No horn zones; no helmet no fuel for bikers

The government has advised the commuters to adhere to ‘no horn zones’ in Srinagar. The areas which have been declared as ‘no horn zones’ are GB Panth Hospital at Sonwar to Radio Kashmir Crossing, all hospitals and educational institutions coming within the limits of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and premises around High Court and lower court at Moominabad, Batamaloo in Srinagar. A traffic police officer said the sign boards of ‘no horn zones’ had already been installed at important places. In another order, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, has directed fuel stations operating in the city not to provide fuel to the bikers not wearing helmet.  

Guest dies during live telecast Former secretary of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages

Dr Rita Jatinder, collapsed and died during the live telecast of a regional Doordarshan TV show in Srinagar. Rita, 86, was talking about her life and achievements on the live show Good Morning J&K on Doordarshan on September 10 morning when she slumped on her chair, stunning the anchors and the viewers. She was rushed to hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her death came as a shock not only for the host of the show but to the viewers as well, who were watching the programme on their TV sets.

Food habits of Srinagar residents to be studied

The Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, has started a study to assess the food habits of people in the city in view of rise in consumption of junk and fast foods in summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The Department of Community Medicine of GMC has started conducting the community-based study to collect evidence from people in Srinagar on the consumption of high fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) foods and their impact on the burden of non-communicable diseases.

The study would identify areas of research relating to consumption of HFSS foods and Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs), and to assess the effectiveness of strategies for reducing their consumption. The 15-month study is part of multi-centre task force study of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to be carried among 4,000 households in Srinagar.

Fayaz Wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123 @gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival