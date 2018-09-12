Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Govt directed to undertake fresh transgender census

The High Court has directed the state government to conduct fresh Census of transgenders in the state within a timeline and specifying their geographical distribution so that they can be brought into the mainstream.

As per the 2011 Census, over 4,000 transgenders live in Kashmir and face marginalisation and disownment by their families. They also face difficulty in pursuing education and seeking health care facilities as there is no option for the third gender available on most forms. The court directed the government to take immediate steps to ensure that transgenders don’t face marginalisation.

No horn zones; no helmet no fuel for bikers

The government has advised the commuters to adhere to ‘no horn zones’ in Srinagar. The areas which have been declared as ‘no horn zones’ are GB Panth Hospital at Sonwar to Radio Kashmir Crossing, all hospitals and educational institutions coming within the limits of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and premises around High Court and lower court at Moominabad, Batamaloo in Srinagar. A traffic police officer said the sign boards of ‘no horn zones’ had already been installed at important places. In another order, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, has directed fuel stations operating in the city not to provide fuel to the bikers not wearing helmet.

Guest dies during live telecast Former secretary of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages

Dr Rita Jatinder, collapsed and died during the live telecast of a regional Doordarshan TV show in Srinagar. Rita, 86, was talking about her life and achievements on the live show Good Morning J&K on Doordarshan on September 10 morning when she slumped on her chair, stunning the anchors and the viewers. She was rushed to hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her death came as a shock not only for the host of the show but to the viewers as well, who were watching the programme on their TV sets.

Food habits of Srinagar residents to be studied

The Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, has started a study to assess the food habits of people in the city in view of rise in consumption of junk and fast foods in summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The Department of Community Medicine of GMC has started conducting the community-based study to collect evidence from people in Srinagar on the consumption of high fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) foods and their impact on the burden of non-communicable diseases.

The study would identify areas of research relating to consumption of HFSS foods and Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs), and to assess the effectiveness of strategies for reducing their consumption. The 15-month study is part of multi-centre task force study of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to be carried among 4,000 households in Srinagar.

