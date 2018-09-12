Uttar Pradesh: Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

By PTI

RAMGARH: A local court awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a 30-year-old man on Wednesday for raping a minor girl last year.

The provisions in the case attracted a minimum punishment of 20 years imprisonment and maximum of death.

Additional District Judge-2 Babita Prasad also slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 on Manirul Ansari, the convict.

The court found Ansari guilty in the case on September 10 under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Ansari lured the minor girl by offering her chocolate and raped her on April 22, Additional Public Prosecutor S K Shukla said.

A case was lodged against him at Kuju police station the next day.