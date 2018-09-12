Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Second year CSJM University student hangs herself in hostel

Alinkrita Kashyap, a resident of Kannauj and a student of second year B.Sc (Biotechnology), was found hanging in her hostel room, Station House Officer, Kalyanpur, Satish Singh said.

suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

Kanpur, Sep 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old student of the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room on the campus, police said Wednesday.

According to preliminary investigation, the girl was depressed after failing to clear an exam, police said.

The SHO said a suicide note has been recovered from the hostel room. According to Kashyap's roommate, she left the hostel at 6.00 PM Tuesday to get water.

When she returned, she found the door locked from inside and informed University authorities.

"In the suicide note, the girl had stated that no one was responsible for the extreme step taken by her and none should be harassed by police," the SHO said.

Comments

