Dead body of student found in Bihar lodge

By UNI

SAHARSA: Police recovered the body of a boy from a lodge in Kailashpur locality under Sadar police station area in the district today.

Police said here that the body of Brajesh Kumar (16) was recovered from the lodge in ward number 34 of Kailashpur locality.

Source said, prima facie it appeared that criminals hanged the student in his room. Police said, the deceased was a native of Bhelwa village under Gamharia police station area in Mahdepura district.

The body has been sent to Saharsa Sadar Hospital for autopsy, sources added.